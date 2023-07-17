B'luru woman techie headed home accosted by men on bike

Bengaluru woman techie accosted, harassed by 2 men on bike

The duo followed her to her residence and threw stones at the car parked opposite her house, breaking its glass.

Chetan B C
Chetan B C, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 17 2023, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 13:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman techie in Bengaluru was walking back home after work when she was accosted and harassed by two bike-borne men in Brindavan Nagar, near Peenya, on July 11. 

The woman, who works as a software engineer in a private firm, was heading back home around 10.30 pm when a two-wheeler pulled up next to her. The men on the bike asked the techie to share her contact number, but she ignored them and kept walking.  

Read | Bengaluru food officer accused of taking bribes caught after 15-km car chase

The duo however followed her to her residence and threw stones at the car parked opposite her house and broke its glass. 

A police officer told DH that the miscreants had covered their faces with their shirts. “The incident has been recorded on CCTV cameras in the area. We have identified one of the miscreants. We are tracing them, soon arrests will be made,” said the officer.

The techie had registered a complaint at Peenya police station on July 12. An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 154 (punishment for harassing a woman).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crimes against women

Related videos

What's Brewing

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

 