Biker fined Rs 17k for riding drunk, without licence

Invoking the new traffic rules, the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police fined a scooterist Rs 17,000 on Tuesday for drunk riding and other violations.

In fact, ASI Shivanna of the KS Layout traffic police stopped Aakash at 6 pm at Raghuvanahalli near the KSIC College Junction signal as he and his friend on the pillion were not wearing helmets. Akash, riding a Vespa, was headed home to Thalaghattapura.

While talking to Aakash, Shivanna caught the whiff of alcohol from the rider and asked his constable to bring a breathalyser. Aakash’s blood-alcohol level was 173 mg/dL, above the permissible limit of 30 mg/dL.

The police then asked Aakash to produce his driving licence, which he did not possess. The police then imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for drunk riding, Rs 5,000 for riding without licence and Rs 2,000 for both the riders for not wearing helmets.

Aakash paid the total fine amount of Rs 17,000 at a court on Wednesday to get back his scooter seized by the police.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said the revised fines are aimed at creating awareness and seriousness among riders/drivers. With this, he felt motorists would be more responsible and the city roads safer.