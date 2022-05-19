BJP leader's death: female friend arrested

Byadarahalli police investigating the case of death of the BJP leader Anantharaju, BP, (46), have arrested his female friend Rekha (38), a resident of KR Puram.

Rekha was on the run after learning about the death of Anantharaju. She was produced before the court and has been remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, Rekha, a homemaker residing in KR Puram, befriended Anantharaju six years ago and both were close. Her name was also mentioned in the death note left behind by Anantharaju.

The police are also verifying the role of Rekha’s husband Vinod and her friend Spandana in the case.

Meanwhile, an audio clip which is said to be a conversation between Anantharaju’s wife Suma B K and Rekha was leaked and has gone viral. Suma is heard threatening Rekha and Anantharaju in the clipping.

A senior officer said the investigating officers will verify the audio and check if Suma is behind her husband Anantharaju’s extreme step.

Sources have confirmed that the audio clipping is genuine. Prima facie it looks like Suma who had caught Anantharaju and Rekha during their private moment has vent her anger.

Initially, police had taken up the case of unnatural death. But, Suma found a death note in Anantharaju’s room on May 14, she then filed a case of abetment to suicide against the trio.