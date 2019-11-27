Cabbie kills wife over affair suspicion, hangs self

Suspecting his wife of being unfaithful, a cab driver on Monday killed her and committed suicide at their house in Puttenahalli in JP Nagar.

Cab driver Murugesh (41) and his wife Vasanthi (35) –a garment factory worker- hail from Tamil Nadu. The couple has a son and a daughter.

A senior police officer said the couple frequently clashed over the issue of her fidelity. On Monday night, Murugesh picked up a quarrel with Vasanthi and slit her throat in a fit of rage. He later hung himself. At 8.30 am on Tuesday morning, their eight-year-old daughter discovered her mother lying in the pool of her own blood and alerted the neighbours.

Rushing to the spot, Puttenahalli police broke open the bedroom door to find Murugesh hanging from the ceiling.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Murugesh had accused Vasanthi of having an affair with a boy from her native, whom she often met, and decided to kill her. Police are yet to identify Vasanthi’s paramour. Further investigations are on.