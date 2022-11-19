CBI sleuths arrest RWF engineer for accepting Rs 75k bribe

CBI sleuths caught a Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) principal chief engineer in the act of receiving a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a contractor.

Officials in the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said they received a complaint from a civil contractor against principal civil engineer G K Jalan that he demanded a bribe to allow contracted works to continue.

The contractor had been awarded several civil works in the RWF, which is part of the Indian Railways. Jalan demanded Rs 1 lakh to let the contracted works continue and threatened to terminate the tenders awarded to the contractor if he refused to pay up.

On instructions from the CBI sleuths, the contractor met Jalan at his office chamber in RWF near Yelahanka and handed over Rs 75,000. The CBI team caught Jalan and seized the money. They continued searching Jalan’s office and residence and recovered Rs 1.41 lakh in cash and some “incriminating” documents.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The official will be produced before the court on Friday.