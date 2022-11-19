CBI arrests RWF engineer for accepting Rs 75k bribe

CBI sleuths arrest RWF engineer for accepting Rs 75k bribe

The contractor had been awarded several civil works in the RWF, which is part of the Indian Railways

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 19 2022, 03:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 05:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

CBI sleuths caught a Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) principal chief engineer in the act of receiving a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a contractor.

Officials in the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said they received a complaint from a civil contractor against principal civil engineer G K Jalan that he demanded a bribe to allow contracted works to continue.

The contractor had been awarded several civil works in the RWF, which is part of the Indian Railways. Jalan demanded Rs 1 lakh to let the contracted works continue and threatened to terminate the tenders awarded to the contractor if he refused to pay up.

On instructions from the CBI sleuths, the contractor met Jalan at his office chamber in RWF near Yelahanka and handed over Rs 75,000. The CBI team caught Jalan and seized the money. They continued searching Jalan’s office and residence and recovered Rs 1.41 lakh in cash and some “incriminating” documents.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The official will be produced before the court on Friday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
bribery
CBI

What's Brewing

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

 