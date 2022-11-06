CCB raids on 'gambling den' club in Indiranagar

Police seized over Rs 10 lakh in cash, playing cards and other valuables

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 06 2022, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 01:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided an Indiranagar recreation club that had allegedly turned into a gambling den.

Police seized over Rs 10 lakh in cash, playing cards and other valuables. They also booked 108 people for organising and involving in gambling under the Karnataka Police Act.

Officers from the Special Enquiry Squad raided Golden Star Recreation Club, located on the ground and first floors of a commercial complex on Old Madras Road.

Club authorities had allowed non-members from neighbouring states and various districts in Karnataka to take part in the gambling.

