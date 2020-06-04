Cop opens fire to arrest murder suspect rowdy

A police inspector fired at a history-sheeter who was allegedly on the run after killing his associate for failing to get him alcohol during the lockdown.

Amruthahalli police inspector Arun Kumar fired at Munikrishna (27) after he allegedly refused to surrender himself and attacked head constable Nandish with a dagger in order to escape at Mittaganahalli in northwestern Bengaluru early on Wednesday morning.

Police said they had waylaid Munikrishna and his associates after receiving a tip that they were hiding in a house near a stone quarry in Mittaganahalli. Upon seeing the police, Munikrishna tried to escape and attacked the head constable, leading to the shooting, police added.

Both Munikrishna and the injured policeman have been hospitalised for treatment. They are out of danger.

Police said Munikrishna was wanted in eight criminal cases, the most recent being the murder of his associate Yeshwanth after he failed to provide him with alcohol during the lockdown.