Debt-ridden family of four abandons home to ‘kill themselves’

A family of four has been missing for almost a week now after leaving behind a note stating that they are dejected over piling debt and will kill themselves after undertaking a pilgrimage.

The couple — 43-year-old husband, who works in a factory, and 40-year-old wife who works as a computer operator — left with their daughters, aged 16 and 13, on August 12. The family locked up their rented home in T Dasarahalli’s Pipeline Road and left a note.

The woman’s younger brother, a 37-year-old man from Tumakuru, tried to contact the family but found all their phones switched off. Suspecting something fishy, he sent a friend to check on the family. The friend informed him that the house was locked.

The Tumakuru man reached Bengaluru on August 13 and opened the door with a key he found on the window sill. He discovered the note soon after. Sensing danger, he rushed to the jurisdictional Bagalagunte police station and requested the cops to trace the family. A police officer said efforts were under way to trace the family, which appeared to have been under a lot of debt and struggled to repay it.