Depressed techie claims bomb planted in Vidhana Soudha

Divorced twice, 'mentally unsound' techie claims bomb planted in Vidhana Soudha

The caller, identified as Prashanth K V, was traced within hours

Muthi-ur-Rahman Siddiqui
Muthi-ur-Rahman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 08 2022, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 21:15 ist
The Vidhana Soudha. Credit: DH File Photo

Jobless, divorced and depressed, a 41-year-old software professional called up the chief secretary's office on Friday and claimed a bomb had been planted in the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka.

The phone calls, made around 2:05 PM, appeared a hoax but authorities decided not to take the chance. A police investigation was launched and the caller, identified as Prashanth K V, was traced within hours.

Also Read | Bengaluru man kills 'ultra-conservative' grandmom, hides body in almirah for months

Prashanth hails from Hosapete and has been living in Hebbagodi, near Electronics City in southern Bengaluru. He was married twice and divorced. He had also quit his job at an IT company and was mentally disturbed, a police officer who's part of the investigation said. "The caller sounded amateur. We took it seriously because the call was made to the chief secretary's office. We later learnt that he had made similar hoax calls at other places," the officer explained.

On Saturday, a local court reminded Prashanth in judicial custody.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vidhana Soudha
Bomb threat
Bengaluru
Crime
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

 