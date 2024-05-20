Home
Russia's Putin sends condolences to Khamenei over death of Raisi

'Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the great tragedy that befell the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,' Putin told Khamenei in a message, the Kremlin said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 08:38 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 08:38 IST

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin send his condolences to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and said that he had been a true friend of Russia.

"Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the great tragedy that befell the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Putin told Khamenei in a message, the Kremlin said.

"Seyed Ebrahim Raisi was an outstanding politician whose entire life was devoted to serving the Motherland," Putin said his telegram.

"As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good neighborly relations between our countries and made great efforts to bring them to the level of strategic partnership."

Published 20 May 2024, 08:38 IST
