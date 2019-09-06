Drug dealer arrested with 61 Kg of marijuana

Officials of the narcotics wing at the Central Crime Branch on Thursday busted an inter-state drug racket and arrested a 29-year-old peddler with 61 kg of marijuana.

The drug dealer was driving the consignment worth Rs 30 lakh into the city in a car.

A police team had arrested Sounder near Madiwala Junction and recovered marijuana packets sprayed with perfume to avoid the police checking.

Sounder confessed that he had fixed a fake vehicle registration plate on the car to avoid getting caught. He said he sourced the marijuana from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and was on his way to deliver the consignment to his contact Rice Razaq.

The police said Sounder had earlier been arrested by the CCB police. He met Razaq at the Bengaluru prison and decided to run a drug racket. CCB officials are now hunting for Razaq, who is on the run.