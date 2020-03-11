Drunken man arrested for assaulting traffic cops

A 25-year-old man caught for drunken driving who threatened and assaulted traffic cops with his helmet has been arrested.

When Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahalingegowda G K and Head Constable Suresh caught Domlur resident Sanjay J S near Garuda Mall, they found more than 300 mg/100 ml blood alcohol content. The duo — attached to Ashoknagar traffic police station — proceeded to seize Sanjay’s scooter, but he assaulted them.

Mahalingegowda (57) said he received a call from his colleague Veeresh on Sunday while being deployed at Ashirvadam Circle. Veeresh, on duty at Garuda Mall, told the ASI that a motorist had jumped the signal and was drunk.

The constable had called Mahalingegowda for alcometer as his team didn't have one. The ASI, having found Sanjay’s alcohol levels beyond permissible limits, took the scooter keys to seize the vehicle.

Sanjay abused the policemen in Hindi and asked them to speak in English or Hindi. He said he was influential and hit Mahalingegowda’s head with his helmet. Suresh rushed to the ASI’s help, but was also assaulted.

An investigating officer said the police have arrested Sanjay, son of an ex-army official.