Duo caught trying to sell ganja, 15 kg marijuana seized

Police have seized 15 kg of marijuana that was intended to be sold as cigarettes.

Saddam Hussain and Azam Pasha, both listed as history-sheeters at the Kadugodi police station, were allegedly caught red-handed transporting packets of the banned substance concealed in the boot space of a car in eastern Bengaluru on Sunday.

The police went after them following the confession of some drug addicts who were apprehended recently, said M A Mohammed, the inspector of the HAL police station.

The duo intended to sell marijuana by stuffing it in cigarette refills, the officer added. This way, they had hoped to “hoodwink” the police.

The suspects were booked under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Police are tracing the source of the drugs.