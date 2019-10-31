Electrician dies after falling from scaffolding

A 29-year-old electrician died after he fell from a height of 35 feet at a construction site belonging to Sobha Developers on St Mark’s Road.

The victim, Ramsikil Mondal, was fixing lights along the front face of the upcoming mall when he slipped from the scaffolding he was standing on. Though Mondal had a safety belt hooked to the scaffolding, it snapped. Mondal hit the ground, and the scaffolding fell on him, the police said.

Mondal was declared dead on arrival at St Philomena’s hospital.

His colleague filed a complaint, after which the Cubbon Park police have registered a case of death due to negligence against Sobha Developers, manager of Sobha Developers Anil, and electrician head Ram Kumar Thangavelu. Further investigation is on.