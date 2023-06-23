Engineering student beaten by security guards of the college for not showing ID card in Bengaluru

An engineering student of MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology was assaulted by a group of four security guards on Friday. The victim, Thomas V, has been hospitalised.
As per the complaint, the incident occurred when he was entering the college at 11:30 am. The security guard at the gate demanded to see his ID card. Although Thomas presented his ID on his mobile phone, the guard insisted on seeing a physical ID card. This led to an argument between Thomas and the guard. The miffed guard got together with three of his colleagues, and, in a fit of rage, assaulted Thomas. The Sadashivanagar police have initiated an investigation.
