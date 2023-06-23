Engineering student beaten by security guards of the college for not showing ID card in Bengaluru

Student assaulted by college guards for not showing ID

As per the complaint, the incident occurred when he was entering the college at 11:30 am.

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2023, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 02:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An engineering student of MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology was assaulted by a group of four security guards on Friday. The victim, Thomas V, has been hospitalised.

As per the complaint, the incident occurred when he was entering the college at 11:30 am. The security guard at the gate demanded to see his ID card. Although Thomas presented his ID on his mobile phone, the guard insisted on seeing a physical ID card. This led to an argument between Thomas and the guard. The miffed guard got together with three of his colleagues, and, in a fit of rage, assaulted Thomas. The Sadashivanagar police have initiated an investigation.

