FIR against Aakar Patel over his Twitter post

An FIR has been registered against Aakar Patel, noted journalist, writer and human rights activist, for his post on Twitter quoting a tweet by one of the US media houses.

The Colorado Times Recorder had tweeted a video clip showing thousands of people gathering near Colorado’s Capitol Building to protest against the alleged custodial murder of George Floyd.

Patel retweeted the post with a quote: “We need protests like these from dalits, muslims, adivasis, poor and women. World will notice. Protest is a craft.”

Following this, Nagaraja D R, police inspector attached to JC Nagar station accused the writer with charges of provoking and instigating people belonging to minority communities to organise similar protests across India.

In his complaint, Nagaraja stated that Patel had posted videos of Colorado protests and called on the minorities, backward, poor and women to stage protests. Many people responded to his tweet and took objections and sought police action against him.

Patel has been booked under IPC Section 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or the public tranquillity) 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 117 (abetting commission of an offence by the public or by more than ten persons).

A senior police officer said they have taken up the case and are investigating. Senior police officers said the cybercrime police and state intelligence officials had started monitoring people’s reactions to the US violence protests.

Reacting to the incident, Aakar Patel told DH: “I don’t think the case should have been registered. I don’t think it will go anywhere.”