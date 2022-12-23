Firm files complaint against youth who pledged extorted jewellery

A private finance firm has approached the police seeking action against a 21-year-old man who pledged around 260 grams of gold jewellery he extorted from a girl and availed around Rs 7.75 lakh in loan.

Byatarayanapura police arrested the accused under the Pocso Act and in an extortion case for blackmailing a 17-year-old girl and allegedly extorting around 1.9 kg gold jewellery, five kg of silver articles and cash.

The accused befriended the girl and clicked her nude photos. Later, he asked her to get gold jewellery, silver articles and cash by threatening to upload her images on the internet. The girl took the jewellery from home over several months and gave it to him.

After her father realised that that the jewellery was missing, he asked his daughter about it. She narrated what had happened and he filed a complaint against the accused in August.

Byatarayanapura police arrested the accused and recovered the gold jewellery he pledged in the private finance firm.

On December 20, the firm filed a complaint with the Basavanagudi police against the accused.

A senior police officer said the finance firm neglected guidelines regarding the pledging of jewellery.

The accused pledged 260 grams of gold jewellery between July 7 and July 29, on six different days.

The firm sanctioned the loan against the gold and transferred the amount to a bank account. They, however, did not ask him as to how he was in possession of so much gold.

"We have taken up a case of cheating and are investigating," the officer added.