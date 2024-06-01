Tyson's bout with Paul delayed over health episode; What are the criteria for aged boxers to enter the ring?

Paul entered the first bout of his boxing career in 2018 against Deji Olatunji— who's another YouTuber. Paul has his biggest bout against MMA star Anderson Silva in 2022, after which he also faced Tommy Fury in 2023 after many delays, with one fight still pending. The same year, Paul faced UFC fighter Nate Diaz and was unanimously declared the winner. This year so far, Paul entered a fight against former Gold Gloves champion Ryan Bourland only to finish the bout in 2 minutes 37 seconds with a TKO.

The boxing officials in Texas are said to have sanctioned Tyson’s meeting with Paul as a legitimate bout with eight two-minute rounds and unusually heavy gloves. Tyson and Paul have meanwhile conveyed that the new dates of the match will be announced soon.

Age-related concerns to be addressed before a fight as this

Age is one of the concerns with Tyson.

A research on what should be the criteria for aging or aged boxers to enter the ring said defensive boxers tend to age more gracefully as compared to boxers (sluggers) whose tradecraft is characterized by standing in the middle (pocket) and trading punches.

Nitin K Sethi of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical Center in the US states that the decision to grant a boxer older than 40 licenses to fight, must be given on case-to-case basis. According to Sethi's research, following are a few of the most important factors to be considered while giving the license to an aged boxer:

- Boxer's age at the time of the planned bout: Any year over 40 can affect the total risk distribution score.

- Determine cardiovascular fitness for combat based on Electrocardiogram (ECG), and Echocardiogram (ECHO) tests.

- Stress test may be another concern depending on each case.

- Certain neurological tests such as the magnetic resonance imaging of the brain (MRI), magnetic resonance angiography of the head (MRA) can also be considered to find out vascular malformations if any.

- A formal neurocognitive evaluation can also be prescribed to detect latent neurodegenerative disorders like traumatic encephalopathy syndrome (TES) based on the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Consensus Diagnostic Criteria for TES.