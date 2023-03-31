Four cops suspended for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe from cheating case suspect

A police sub-inspector and three head constables have been suspended for allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh as a bribe from a person suspected of cheating people in a ‘rice-pulling’ scam.

The suspended officers are police sub-inspector Ruman Pasha and head constables Lekpashappa and Lakshman, all three attached with the Pulikeshinagar Police Station, and Girish, another head constable who was earlier with the same police station and at present attached with JC Nagar Police Station.

The suspect who was detained by the police is identified as Kondaiah. He was detained by the Pulakeshinagar Police on March 20 and kept in the police station till March 21 and was questioned by the police officers. They demanded Rs 10 lakh as a bribe from him and let him go without registering a case, after receiving the amount.

Recently, Kondaiah approached M Chandrasekhar, additional commissioner of police (East), and complained about the police officers. Chandrasekhar entrusted Bheemashankar S Guled, deputy commissioner of police (East), to conduct an inquiry and file a report.

Based on Guled's report, the commissioner of police, C H Pratap Reddy, placed the PSI and the three head constables under suspension. Reddy told reporters that prima facie it has been proved that a person was detained illegally and let off after taking a bribe from him. “We are verifying the footage from the CCTV camera installed in the police station and are taking necessary action,” Reddy said.

The role of the police inspector, Kiran P B, is also under investigation. The tainted officers are accused of sharing the Rs 10 lakh extorted from Kondaiah. A departmental enquiry is on against them.