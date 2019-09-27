Four-men gang robs valuables, locks up women

A gang of four forced its way into two houses off Mysuru Road in western Bengaluru on Monday and fled with gold and other valuables after locking up three people.

One of the victims, Dinesh Kumar, a tea shop owner, told police that the gang broke into his house at 10.30 pm. They took away Rs 20,000 from him after having stolen mobile phones and silver and gold jewellery from two women — Pooja and Saakshi Patel — who work as computer operators at a private company.

The women and Kumar have been living in separate rented houses on the third floor of a building at Hosa Guddadahalli for the past three years and they all belong to Jharkhand.

Kumar said the gang threatened Pooja and locked up Sakshi in the bathroom, before slamming the main door shut. The gang then entered his house, assaulted and robbed him. Though they locked his house door before fleeing, Kumar managed to pry it open and raise alarm. Neighbours rescued the women.

Receiving information, the jurisdictional Byatarayanapura police rushed to the spot and surveyed the area, but they were unable to get the CCTV footage. They suspect that some known people are involved in the robbery.