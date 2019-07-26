Gang selling marijuana held

The city police arrested a Tamil Nadu-based marijuana-peddling gang and recovered 25 two-wheelers they had stolen.

The Nandini Layout police arrested Paramesh (21), Syed Faroq (21), Basawaraj (20) and Balaji, all natives of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

Rahul (21), Sadiq (19), Syed Dawood (19), who were buying marijuana from the gang, were also arrested. The police further arrested Thimmaraju (33) and Arun, who were transporting stolen bikes to Tamil Nadu. Twenty-five two-wheelers worth Rs 20 lakh and 400-gram marijuana were seized from them.

The gang would come to the city once in a month with marijuana and sell it to agents. While going back, they would steal bikes in the parking areas at public places. Recently when they were in the city, a few passersby found their behaviour suspicious and informed the control room.

Following the alert, the police rushed to the spot and nabbed four of them. During interrogation, they confessed that they had come to sell marijuana. Later, a special team nabbed the other accused in the city and Tamil Nadu.