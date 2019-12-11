GPO contract worker charged with stealing parcels

A contract employee at the General Post Office (GPO) was charged with stealing over a dozen parcels, including those containing mobile phones, cameras and other valuables.

Shefi, Inspector of Posts, National Sorting Hub, Bengaluru GPO, filed a complaint against Mahesh Kumar of Shinfo Technology Pvt Ltd, accusing him of stealing parcels between June and October, when he was working in Vidyaranyapura Post.

Mahesh was later shifted to the foreign post where he continued the practice. Following several complaints, a departmental enquiry was launched. CCTV footage between June 26 and October 30 revealed that Mahesh had stolen 15 parcels, including mobiles, a POS card swipe machine and a camera.

Vidhana Soudha police charged him under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master).