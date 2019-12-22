Home-alone professor's decomposed body found in house

The body of renowned translator and Kendra Sahitya Akademi award winner G Nanjundan (58), who was working as a lecturer in the statistics department of Bangalore University, was found in a decomposed state in his house.

Nanjundan lived alone in an apartment in Nagadevanahalli as wife and son are living in Chennai. He remained absent from work for the past four days.

An assistant from the department had come to check on him. When he got no answer after ringing the doorbell, he alerted Nanjundan’s wife.

On Saturday, Nanjundan’s wife and son arrived in the city. When there was no response despite several knocks and calls, they alerted the police. On breaking open the door, they found the body in a decomposed state.

“Prima facie, it looks like he died of a cardiac arrest. But only a post-mortem reveal the cause,” sources said.

Nanjundan was known for his translation and literary works.