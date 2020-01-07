Juvenile escapes Bengaluru hospital

A teenager managed to flee from Vani Vilas hospital, having been brought for treatment when he developed health issues on Saturday.

After a futile search, police filed a complaint at the VV Puram station, while the 16-year-old went straight home where his parents convinced and brought him back to the observation home in Madiwala on Monday. Quoting the government observation home superintendent Huligevva Jogera, a senior police official said the juvenile was brought to the home after his involvement in a theft case in Chikkaballapur.

As soon as he arrived, the teenager developed a medical emergency and was rushed to Vani Vilas Hospital at 3.30 pm. The boy fled the ward when the hospital staff was away collecting his medical report.

Hospital officials realized his escape while checking the CCTV camera. They filed a complaint and informed his parents. When the boy reached home, he was brought back again.