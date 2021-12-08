Maid traced days after she 'stole valuables from traffic top cop's house'

A 20-year-old maid who went missing after allegedly stealing valuables from the house of Bengaluru traffic police chief B R Ravikanthe Gowda’s house last week has been traced.

Akshatha Naik, from Haveri, had worked at Gowda’s house for three years when she disappeared on December 4, between 6:15 pm and 9:15 pm. Three wristwatches, three pairs of gold earrings, a mobile phone and Rs 32,000 in cash were also missing.

The incident came to light when Jagadeesh, the official chauffeur posted at Gowda’s residence, returned to the house along with a head constable and the IPC officer’s second daughter around 9:15 pm and were perplexed to find nobody responded to the doorbell.

They then found the house keys near a flower pot.

When they went in, there was no trace of Naik. A further search revealed the valuables were missing.

Gowda was in Delhi while his wife and two children had been to their hometown. Only the second daughter had stayed behind along with Naik. But she left after some time, leaving only Naik at home.

Jagadeesh, the chauffeur, informed Gowda about Naik’s disappearance. They initially looked for her in the surrounding areas but it was futile. Jagadeesh filed a missing person complaint at the Sanjaynagar police station but also mentioned the missing valuables.

Police launched an investigation and traced Naik down. The wristwatches, earrings and Rs 28,000 in cash have also been recovered. But the mobile phone has been found yet.

A senior police officer said Naik had disposed of the phone but they had traced its location and hope to recover it soon.

The earrings and the cash belong to another domestic help employed at the IPS officer’s house while only the wristwatches are his family’s.

