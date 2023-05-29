Man uses Priyank Kharge's name to extort money, held

Man arrested for trying to extort money using Priyank Kharge's name

The suspect, identified as Raghunath S V N, 34, a resident of Ramakrishna Nagar in Mysuru, has been arrested by the Sadashivanagar police

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • May 29 2023, 21:42 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 05:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A day after Priyank Kharge took oath as a cabinet minister, a man attempted to extort money using his name.

The suspect, identified as Raghunath S V N, 34, a resident of Ramakrishna Nagar in Mysuru, has been arrested by the Sadashivanagar police.

Kharge's personal assistant, Keshava Murthy, filed a complaint on May 26, stating that an unknown individual had been attempting to extort money from people by falsely promising them positions as chairpersons or presidents of various corporations, using Kharge's name.

According to Murthy, the caller, who introduced himself as Kharge's PA, contacted Congress party functionaries from an unknown number (6361231868) starting from May 21. The caller demanded lakhs of rupees as a bribe and provided the mobile number 9980823165 for the money to be paid via UPI. He threatened the functionaries that failure to pay would result in them not being appointed as chairpersons or presidents.

Murthy revealed that Geetha Shivaram, a Congress party worker, was among those who received such calls and immediately informed Kharge. Murthy also informed the police that the same individual had previously attempted to extort money from party functionaries by misusing Kharge's name.

Sadashivanagar police registered a case under IPC sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 419 (cheating by personation).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Srinivas R Gowda, confirmed the arrest of the accused. Raghunath had previously been arrested by Vidhana Soudha police for forging officials' signatures and deceiving the public by accepting money for promised government work. Further investigation will determine if Raghunath defrauded others through false promises.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Priyank Kharge
Karnataka News
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pre-term births and a silent emergency

Pre-term births and a silent emergency

The flop that was a hit!

The flop that was a hit!

Getting the inclusion puzzle right

Getting the inclusion puzzle right

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children

Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children

Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training

Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training

India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market

India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market

Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin

Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin

Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace

Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

 