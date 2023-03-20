Man caught for impersonating IPS officer is serial imposter  

Man held for impersonating officer is serial imposter  

Srinivas confessed that movies inspired him to commit these crimes, police said

H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Mar 20 2023, 02:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 05:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 34-year-old man recently arrested by the Thalaghattapura police for posing as an IPS officer is a repeat offender, investigations reveal.

The arrested R Srinivas had previously posed as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official, a DRDO official, cardiologist, pilot, and a railway official. He was arrested for cheating a businessman of Rs 1.75 crore.

Police, who seized three high-end bikes from Srinivas, also recovered a fake pistol, four walkie-talkies, a laptop, two mobile phones, a car, Rs 36.2 lakh in cash, and several fake identity cards.

Srinivas, who had completed a diploma in computer science and graduated with a BCA degree, was arrested for theft by Vijayanagar police in 2010. Following his release on bail, he proceeded to impersonate authorities and scam people. The police reported that several of his victims have come forward since his capture, with at least three individuals filing official complaints, confirmed Krishnakant P, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Inspired by movies 

Srinivas confessed that movies inspired him to commit these crimes, police said. He began deceiving people by impersonating as a police sub-inspector and even used a beacon light on his car to make it look real.

