Man submits fake marks card to get job in BWSSB

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2020, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 01:08 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

A man from Shivamogga is on the run after submitting a fake Pre-University Course (PUC) marks card to get a job in the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Vidyashree Chandargi, administrative officer in the BWSSB, has filed a police complaint in this regard.

The officer said that in 2018-19, the board had called for applications to fill 26 posts of ‘B’ and ‘C’ grades. After the candidates were selected, their documents were sent to education examination boards and universities for verification.

Dinesh S L, a native of Shivamogga, was selected for a group ‘C’ post, and his PUC marks card was sent to the pre-university board for verification. However, the PU board said they had not issued him any marks card and that the document he submitted was fake, the officer said. Halasuru Gate police have booked the accused for cheating and forgery, and efforts are on to nab him. 

