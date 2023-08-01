Man suspects affair, kills cousin in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old Bihari man travelled all the way to Bengaluru to kill his cousin for allegedly wanting to develop an illicit relationship with his wife.
The deceased has been identified as Sandip Kumar(34), a resident of Billamaranahalli near Chikkajala. The accused is Subod.
Kumar was employed as a construction worker in the RDC concrete plant and was living in a shed with Daramendra Mondal, his co-worker.
On July 28, Kumar’s cousin brother Subodh, visited him at his shed and stayed over. The next day, Daramendra left for work leaving Kumar alone with Subodh. When he returned from work, he saw Kumar lying dead in a pool of blood. Daramendra immediately informed police.
Also Read | Teenage girl dies after being forced to drink sanitiser for resisting molestation bid in UP
Investigating officers told DH that Subodh was working in Bengaluru earlier and left for Bihar after quitting his job. He was in search of a bride, but kept facing rejections. He started frequenting Kumar’s house and slowly started getting close to his wife.
He had exchanged numbers with Kumar’s wife and conversed with her almost regularly. When Kumar found out, he warned Subodh. He was also told by his relatives not to indulge in any such illicit activities.
A week before the murder, he also had an argument with Kumar over the phone. He was infuriated by Kumar’s warnings and held a grudge against him. Deciding to eliminate Kumar, Subodh boarded a train from Bihar and reached Bengaluru, and killed Kumar.
An FIR has been filed at Chikkajala police station.
