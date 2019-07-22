Motorcyclist riding wrong way assaults cop

A man riding triples with his friends in the wrong direction in Domlur on Saturday assaulted a 27-year-old traffic policeman in full public view for questioning the former’s unruly behaviour.

Kumar D B (27), attached to the Halasuru traffic police station, was on duty at Domlur Junction when he noticed three men on a motorcycle passing by. The riders wore no helmet and rode the bike rashly. The cop also noticed them coming in the wrong way on the one-way road where he was standing guard.

Kumar stopped his traffic managing duties and noted the bike’s registration number as it passed by him. Minutes later, a man –later identified as Vasanth Ratnakar (36) - approached Kumar and began abusing him for reporting his bike’s registration number.

When Kumar tried to explain, the accused began to beat him up instead. Passersby came to the policeman’s rescue and tried to resolve the quarrel. The constable later reported the incident to the police control room.

A Hoysala patrol team arrested Vasanth, a employee of a motorcycle showroom in the city, and charged him for assaulting an policeman on duty. Vasanth was later produced before a magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody.