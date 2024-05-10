Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray slams PM for 'nakli santaan' jibe, says won't tolerate insult of parents

'In a rally in Telangana, the PM said he wants to ask the 'nakli santaan' of Balasaheb. Modiji should fight me, but if you insult my parents I will not tolerate it,' Thackeray said.