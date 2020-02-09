Motorist mows down cop checking vehicles for speeding on KIA road

In a freak accident, a speeding car knocked down a 40-year-old on-duty head constable to death and left another police constable seriously injured.

The deceased Dhananjay K, attached to the Chikkajala traffic police station, and his colleague Uma Maheshwar (30) were part of an interceptor vehicle team to fine speeding vehicles on the Kempegowda International Airport Road near the toll gate.

At 5.30 pm on Saturday, Dhananjay and Maheshwar were standing on the roadside looking to intercept speeding vehicles when a Hyundai Grand i10 with Kushal Raj (27) behind the wheels lost control and hit the policemen.

The police took help from passersby to rush the officers to a private hospital, where Dhananjay battled for an hour and succumbed to his injuries.

The Chikkajala traffic police detained the car driver Raj, a clothes merchant, and continue to probe the case.

Raj has been booked for negligent driving causing death.