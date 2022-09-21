Nagpur man comes to Bengaluru to deliver guns, nabbed

Nagpur man comes to Bengaluru to deliver guns, nabbed

Police inspector R Prakash and his team interrogated Gawande and learnt that Naga's gang was plotting to kill another rowdy with the weapons

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 04:23 ist

A man from Nagpur was arrested for trying to supply three country-made pistols and nine bullets to a rowdy's associate in eastern Bengaluru, police said. 

Police said Praful Jnyaneshwar Gawande, 24, arrived in Bengaluru with the sole purpose of supplying the weapons and ammunition to an associate of rowdy Wilson Garden Naga. 

A DJ Halli police team led by sub-inspector Nagdev G Torke caught him near the Shampura railway gate on Sunday evening. Gawande tried to hide something in a bag and run away, but police chased him down. He was later booked under the Arms Act. 

Police inspector R Prakash and his team interrogated Gawande and learnt that Naga's gang was plotting to kill another rowdy with the weapons. 

Gawande told the police he had received the pistols and the bullets from a man named Prakash Jain, who asked him to deliver them to a person near the railway gate. Gawande said Jain gave him the recipient's phone number but didn't reveal his identity. 

Police dialled the number and found that it belonged to one of Naga's associates. They are trying to track down the gun dealer as well as the intended recipient. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
Karnataka

What's Brewing

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

 