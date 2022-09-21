Nagpur man comes to Bengaluru to deliver guns, nabbed

A man from Nagpur was arrested for trying to supply three country-made pistols and nine bullets to a rowdy's associate in eastern Bengaluru, police said.

Police said Praful Jnyaneshwar Gawande, 24, arrived in Bengaluru with the sole purpose of supplying the weapons and ammunition to an associate of rowdy Wilson Garden Naga.

A DJ Halli police team led by sub-inspector Nagdev G Torke caught him near the Shampura railway gate on Sunday evening. Gawande tried to hide something in a bag and run away, but police chased him down. He was later booked under the Arms Act.

Police inspector R Prakash and his team interrogated Gawande and learnt that Naga's gang was plotting to kill another rowdy with the weapons.

Gawande told the police he had received the pistols and the bullets from a man named Prakash Jain, who asked him to deliver them to a person near the railway gate. Gawande said Jain gave him the recipient's phone number but didn't reveal his identity.

Police dialled the number and found that it belonged to one of Naga's associates. They are trying to track down the gun dealer as well as the intended recipient.