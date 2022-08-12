Nepalese man falls for ‘drug peddler’ trap, robbed

The Ashoknagar police have taken up a case of extortion and are making efforts to track down the muggers

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 04:29 ist

A Nepalese security guard was robbed by a two-member gang that accused him of being a drug peddler, police said. 

Dev Bahaddur, 42, was riding a moped to get food for his employer's dog when two men rode up on a scooter at 3rd Cross, Lakshmi Road, in Shanthinagar at around 7.10 pm on August 8. 

The duo intercepted him and asked for ganja. Bahaddur told them he wasn't a drug peddler. But they wouldn't believe him and asked him to show his trouser pockets. A nervous Bahaddur fell into the trap. But before he could say something, the men pulled out knives and warned him against resisting or raising an alarm. 

They then demanded money. Bahaddur took out Rs 21,500 from the pockets and gave it to them. The duo took the cash and rode off. Bahaddur later filed a police complaint. 

He told the police that the duo spoke Hindi and were aged between 20 and 25. He said he couldn't note down the registration number of their scooter. 

The Ashoknagar police have taken up a case of extortion and are making efforts to track down the muggers, a senior officer said. 

Bahaddur works in the Shanthinagar house of a businessman who runs a call centre. He had borrowed Rs 20,000 from his employer just a while before the mugging. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Mugging

