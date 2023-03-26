Newborn kidnapped, rescued within hours with public help in K'taka

A 42-day-old baby girl kidnapped by a woman thief was rescued with the help of public and reunited with the parents, just a few hours later.

The Kalasipalya police have arrested the kidnapper Nandini alias Ayesha, 27, a resident of Shivajinagar and a native of Mulbagal in Kolar district.

Ayesha went to the house of Nadeem Sheik in Shambupalya of Kalasipalya around 7.30 am.

The door of the house was open. Farheen Begum, her baby and her mother-in-law were sleeping in the hall, while Nadeem and his two other children were sleeping in another room. Sheik is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

Kidnapped to make quick money

Ayesha stole a mobile phone from the house and noticed the baby. She kidnapped the baby to make quick money. As the parents could not find the baby they lodged a complaint with the Kalasipalya police around 12.30 pm.

Vishun G, a railway employee, saw Ayesha walking towards the Magadi Road railway quarters. He grew suspicious as she was feeding the baby with a bottle. He inquired her whereabouts, but she didn’t give a proper answer.

Soon, Vishnu alerted others in the quarters. When they inquired further, Ayesha told him that she had lost her way and wanted to go to Mangaluru. Ayesha claimed she didn’t have money for food and travel.

“We brought her food and later took the contact number of her husband. The person who received the call told us that she was his wife and she had a fight with him and had left the house. He also claimed that the baby belonged to him and requested us to send her home. We asked him to send the photo of his baby, the photo he sent and the baby carried by Ayesha were different,” Vishnu told DH.

She started to run away from the spot. The residents caught her and called the police control room. The Hoysala patrolling police from Basaveshwaranagar reached the quarters and detained Ayesha and handed her over to Kalasipalya police.