Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Man held for two-wheeler, gas cylinder thefts; police recover goods worth Rs 8.5 lakh 

His arrest followed a complaint filed on September 7 by a Gunjur resident, who reported his two-wheeler missing.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 21:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 21:15 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us