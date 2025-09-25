Bengaluru: Man held for two-wheeler, gas cylinder thefts; police recover goods worth Rs 8.5 lakh 

<p>Bengaluru: The Varthur police have arrested a 33-year-old man for a series of two-wheeler and gas cylinder thefts, recovering stolen goods worth Rs 8.5 lakh.</p>.<p>The arrest has helped detect five theft cases across the city.</p>.<p>The suspect, Muniraju, was caught on September 20 near Halasahalli Junction with a stolen two-wheeler and two gas cylinders. His arrest followed a complaint filed on September 7 by a Gunjur resident, who reported his two-wheeler missing.</p>.Bengaluru man files police complaint after wife demands Rs 2 crore, calls him impotent.<p>Investigations revealed that Muniraju had stolen several vehicles and gas cylinders from different parts of the city. The police said he had parked the two-wheelers on a vacant plot behind an apartment complex in Gunjur and sold the cylinders to acquaintances.</p>.<p>Muniraju targeted cylinders left unsecured in apartment stairwells, balconies, backyards, and outside restaurants. The police said he sold the stolen cylinders on the black market.</p>.<p>Between September 20 and 22, the police recovered 10 more two-wheelers and 18 gas cylinders.</p>.<p>Muniraju was produced before the court on September 20 and remanded to three days of police custody. He was later sent to judicial custody on September 22.</p>.<p>The police said efforts are on to trace the owners of six two-wheelers and 20 gas cylinders that remain unclaimed.</p>