NIA searches locations in city over terror links

The National Investigation Agency and Internal Security Division, in connection with a terror case, searched a residence at Chikka Banavara on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

According to sources, terror suspect Habibur Rahman S K had stayed at the house, prompting the raid. Explosives were reportedly recovered from the spot. The house was cordoned off during the search operation, which went on till late in the night.

Three people from Bihar had rented the house two years ago and had vacated it recently.

The searches were carried out by sleuths attached to the Kolkata branch of NIA, who had arrested the accused Rahman at Doddaballapur on June 25. The sources said several items were seized from the house during the search.

Rahman, according to NIA, was involved in the 2014 Burdwan bomb blast case in West Bengal and had been absconding. Rahman, suspected to be a member of the terror organisation Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh, was chargesheeted in March 2015 for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to wage a war against the governments of India and Bangladesh.

Following his arrest, the 28-year old Rahman was taken to Kolkata and produced before the NIA special court.