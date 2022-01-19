Nigerian, 3 interstate drug peddlers arrested in Bengaluru

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Monday arrested a Nigerian national and three interstate drug peddlers from Chennai.

Officials seized 84 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of MDMA, a small quantity of hashish, and ganja from the four suspects.

The Nigerian is said to be a seasoned drug maker who, besides expertise in supplying drugs to local peddlers, teaches his buyers about various methods of blending drugs and ways of increasing the drug’s potency to make the consumers feel high.

The joint team of Chennai and Bengaluru zonal units monitored the gang’s movement for a couple of months and nabbed them at Electronics City on Monday morning. The three interstate peddlers came to collect their supply from the Nigerian national.

The arrested suspects have networks in Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu to traffic multiple drugs. The peddlers from Chennai are known suppliers of multiple drugs in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. They are habitual offenders who have cases against them in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well.

The seized drugs are meant to be supplied in various pubs, hotels, and colleges in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

