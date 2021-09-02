Police try to recreate Koramangala Audi Q3 accident victims' final hours

Six of the seven people killed in the horrific road accident in Koramangala had gone shopping before Hosur MLA Y Prakash’s son Karunaa Sagar picked them up in his Audi Q3 on Monday night.

Bindu C, Ishita Biswas, Dhanusha M, Akshay Goel, Rohit Ladwa and Utsav Kumar got together around 8.30 pm and shopped at a few stores. An hour later, Sagar picked them up in his luxury car, police say.

Police are still trying to find out where and how the group spent the time until 1.45 am when the crash snuffed out their lives on 80 Feet Road in Koramangala. One theory is that the group ate out before embarking on the jolly, deadly drive. If this was the case, police are trying to find the restaurant that served them food during the night curfew hours.

The seven people were crammed in the five-seater Audi Q3. Barring Sagar, none had the chance or the space to wear the seat belt. Sagar didn’t wear it either. As a result, the car’s airbags didn’t deploy when the crash occurred.

Sagar was said to be driving at more than 100 kmph when the car hurtled on a newly laid pavement, bulldozed the access-control iron bollards and smashed the wall of a bank before bouncing back on the road. Six of them died on the spot while one person was declared brought dead at a hospital.

Police said that except for Sagar, all others had been living as paying guests in the city. Police found water bottles and broken liquor bottles in the mangled car, and are investigating if the deceased were under the alcohol at the time of the accident.

On Wednesday, RTO officials visited the accident spot and inspected the Audi Q3 kept at the Audodi traffic police station. Police expect a detailed report from them about the car, its approximate speed at the time of accident and whether it had any technical issues.

During the day, the bodies of Goel and Biswas were cremated in Wilson Garden by their families while Dhanusha’s mortal remains were taken to her hometown by her parents. The bodies of Sagar, Bindu, Ladwa and Utsav were also handed over to their families.