PWD gives nod to probe retd official in TDR fraud case

The Public Works Department (PWD) granted permission to file a case against retired executive engineer Ramesh in the multi-crore TDR (Transferable Development Rights) scam.

Authorities are yet to grant permission to prosecute two other officials, executive engineer Devaraj and a retired BBMP chief engineer.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, the two were involved in the scam.

ACB maintains that Ramesh was deputed to the BBMP from PWD. He retired three years ago.

Since regulations mandate the ACB to seek permission from the competent authority to prosecute an official within four years of his retirement, the bureau approached the PWD.

The competent authority refers to the department to which the official was initially appointed, irrespective of the department he is subsequently deputed to.

Regarding Devaraj and the BBMP chief engineer, the Urban Development Department (UDD) and BBMP are yet to respond to requests to investigate.

Mahendra Jain, additional secretary, UDD, said permission to investigate was being granted after the minister’s approval. “We will verify whether the ACB has sought permission,” he told DH.

The background

All the three are being probed in connection with irregularities in granting TDR while widening the Bhattarahalli-T C Palya Road, along the Kowdenahalli village.

The ACB had filed an FIR in the case in April, naming Krishna Lal, an assistant engineer deputed to the BDA from BBMP, as the prime accused. Krishna Lal is absconding.

“All the three officials were with the BBMP when the land acquisition took place. The role of the other accused can be assessed only after questioning them,” an ACB source said.