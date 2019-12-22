Relative held for acid attack on BMTC conuctor

Two days after a woman BMTC conductor suffered an acid attack, her brother-in-law and his friends have been arrested.

R Arun Naik (38), a resident of Gayitrinagar, and Kumara Naik (39) of Nagasandra have been arrested on charges of throwing acid on Indira Bai, a woman conductor with BMTC and resident of Havanur Layout.

Police said Indira is the sister of the accused Arun Naik’s wife.

Both worked in the same depot and were on good terms. However, over the last few days, Indira started avoiding Naik and became friendly with another colleague. Angered by this, Arun decided to throw acid on her.

At about 5.30 am on December 19, Indira was leaving for work. She was on her two-wheeler and barely a few minutes later, the suspect, who was waiting for her, poured acid on her face. The victim is said to have suffered burns on her face and neck and is out of danger.

Bagalgunte police, who had registered the case, started zeroing in on the suspect by tracing the mobile numbers which operated in the area during the time of the incident. Arun’s number cropped up.

In addition to this, the police said they got CCTV camera footage of the suspect entering the area on a two-wheeler and committing the crime.

Police also checked Arun Naik’s two-wheeler and found an acid stain on the vehicle.

Following detailed questioning, The police have booked the suspect.