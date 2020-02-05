Rowdy-sheeter feeds alcohol to 3-year-old to punish wife

A rowdy-sheeter made his child drink alcohol in an effort of retaliation against his wife who walked out on him.

He later sent the video of his child drinking to his wife, who made a desperate call to Vanitha Sahayavani, the women’s helpline, to save her child.

Dr Bindya Yohannan, a counsellor at Vanitha Sahayavani, said the 22-year-old woman approached them for help, saying she fell in love and married Kumaresh six years ago. Three years later, when she was pregnant, the man was arrested in a murder case.

Having learnt about his criminal background, the woman walked out on him and gave birth to a girl child. She lived alone and eked out a living by working with an incense stick factory.

Out on bail, the man harassed her by lingering near her house drunk. The counsellor added that the man took away her child on January 17 and later sent a video to show that he was taking good care of the three-year-old. The woman observed him feeding liquor to the child and complained to Vanitha Sahayavani.

Bindya said the child was rescued, soon after the complaint, with the help of the Magadi Road police, but the man escaped. Kumaresh later went to the woman’s house and thrashed her with a steel rod for complaining to the police. She lodged a complaint with the Jnanabharathi Police about the assault.