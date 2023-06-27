Rowdy stabs wife days after release from prison in Bengaluru

Police have arrested a rowdy who stabbed his wife over suspicion that she was having an affair.

The incident took place on Sunday around 10 pm in Adugodi, Southeast Bengaluru.

The suspect, Dayananda alias Nanda, lived in Bazaar Street with his wife Priyanka and two children.

On Sunday night, Dayananda reached home at 9.30 pm in a drunken state. He picked a fight with his wife by accusing her of cheating on him. The heated moment escalated. Dayananda fetched a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Priyanka. As Priyanka started to wail, Dayananda fled from the place.

Neighbours called the police, and a Hoysala patrol car arrived at the place and took Priyanka to the hospital. She is now out of danger.

C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said Dayananda was a history-sheeter involved in multiple crimes. He was released from jail recently and committed this crime over a suspicion of his wife having an affair, Baba added.

Dayananda has been booked for attempted murder.