<p>Power supply will be disrupted in several areas of Bengaluru on November 4 and November 6, between 11 am and 4 pm, due to emergency maintenance work, pole relocation work taken up by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).<br><br>Some of the affected areas are: Chikkabanavara, Chikkabanavara Village, Aldamarandoddi, Tammenahalli, Byalakere, Vaderahalli, Kentenahalli and surrounding villages under BESCOM North Division–1.</p>.Bengaluru: Scammers impersonate finance firm, cheat man of Rs 1.16 crore.<p>The outage will fall under the Kempanahalli substation limits.</p><p>The supply will return immediately after the maintenance is completed, said BESCOM.<br></p><p>Residents can track power supply information on <strong>bescom.karnataka.gov.in</strong> or <strong>@NammaBESCOM</strong> on social media.</p>