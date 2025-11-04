<p>Bulandshahr (UP): A man was arrested after a video purportedly showing him spitting on rotis at a wedding here went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The video, according to the police, showed the man spitting on rotis as he made them.</p>.WATCH | Wedding in UP turns chaotic as guests fight over ‘chicken fry’; 15 injured.<p>The police identified the person as Danish, a resident of Pathan Tola locality.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Tejveer Singh said Danish was booked at Pahasu Police station on November 2 and sent to jail. </p>