Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Watch | Uttar Pradesh man caught on video 'spitting' on rotis at wedding; jailed

The video, according to the police, showed the man spitting on rotis as he made them.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 06:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us