Seven minors among eight arrested for PU student's murder

Seven minors and one adult have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old PU student. Yogesh, 18, will face court proceedings, while the 17-year-old juveniles from Kamakshipalya and surrounding areas will be sent to the State Juvenile home. The victim, Suhail E K, was studying II PUC (Science) at a private college in Manjunathanagar.

Suhail's father, Khadar Wali, was notified of the attack by the college management and rushed to the hospital, where Suhail was declared dead. Wali revealed that Suhail had been disturbed since June 1, following a fight with his college mates. The altercation stemmed from a dance mishap during the college festival, leading to conflicts and subsequent fights between student groups.

Seeking revenge, two students, aided by friends from other colleges, attacked Suhail as he was heading home after class.