Seven minors among eight arrested for PU student's murder

Seven minors and one adult have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old PU student. Yogesh, 18, will face court proceedings, while the 17-year-old juveniles from Kamakshipalya and surrounding areas will be sent to the State Juvenile home. The victim, Suhail E K, was studying II PUC (Science) at a private college in Manjunathanagar.
Also Read | Constable pulls over to check on parked car, mowed down by drunk motorist in Bengaluru
Suhail's father, Khadar Wali, was notified of the attack by the college management and rushed to the hospital, where Suhail was declared dead. Wali revealed that Suhail had been disturbed since June 1, following a fight with his college mates. The altercation stemmed from a dance mishap during the college festival, leading to conflicts and subsequent fights between student groups.
Seeking revenge, two students, aided by friends from other colleges, attacked Suhail as he was heading home after class.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Riding g-waves into the early universe
Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata
Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days
Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022
Early universe five times slower, study finds
US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change
Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore