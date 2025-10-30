<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday allowed family members of a deceased in Karur stampede during the political rally of actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a>'s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> party to approach the CBI to address their grievances related to threats issued by state officials and DMK leaders.</p><p>A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, which ordered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI</a> probe into the September 27 stampede, asked advocate Balaji Srinivasan, appearing for S Prabhakaran, writ petitioner, to approach the central agency with his plea for protection.</p><p>"It is contended that the petitioner has been threatened and cajoled by the officials of the State. However, in this regard, it is suffice to say that the petitioner may apply to the CBI. Except to say the same, at present, no further orders are required to be passed on the interlocutory applications," the bench said.</p>.No change in stand post-Karur stampede; TVK rules out tie-up with AIADMK, to go alone in TN Assembly polls .<p>The court, however, agreed to examine the application along with the writ petition on December 12, 2025.</p><p>The applicant contended that the incidents post the filing of this writ petition have left him extremely apprehensive about the threats to his life and his person. </p><p>"The threats are issued by persons who are in position of power and have resources (of State) at their disposal," the plea alleged.</p><p>It also claimed threats were received via phone calls on September 09, 2025 as well as the visit of one M Raghunath, the Secretary of the ruling party of the State of Tamil Nadu, i.e. Dravida MunnetraKazhagam, who offered illegal inducement of Rs 20,00,000 and a job for withdrawing the instant writ petition. </p>.Karur stampede victim’s wife returns Rs 20 lakh solatium to Vijay.<p>"The tone and tenor of these ruling party member(s) was extremely threatening and menacing, in character," it alleged.</p><p>It further claimed, between October 11 and October 13, 2025, i.e. between the period when the order was reserved and the date when this court pronounced its order, armed policemen were posted outside the petitioner's residence. </p><p>"The said armed police personnel (names and identity unknown at this stage), individually and collectively, issued threats to the petitioner and offered illegal inducements with the (illegal) object that the present writ petition is withdrawn," it claimed. </p><p>The petitioner also claimed to have a serious apprehension to believe that the same move, i.e. posting of armed personnel outside his residence, was replicated in the case of the other writ petitioners who have also approached this court.</p>.'I am sorry for bringing you here: TVK's Vijay meets families of Karur stampede victims.<p>On October 13, the Supreme Court directed for CBI probe into the September 27, 2025 Karur stampede, which claimed lives of 41 people and left scores others injured, saying the incident has definitely left an imprint in the minds of the citizens throughout the country.</p><p>The court said the incident has wide ramifications in respect of the life of the citizens and in this context enforcing the fundamental rights of the families who lost their kith and kin is of utmost importance.</p><p>The court nominated former SC judge Justice Ajay Rastogi as head of a committee, comprising two IPS officers from Tamil Nadu but not native of the state, to monitor the probe.</p>