Stray clubbed to death

A stray dog was beaten to death by at least 10 to 15 people for barking through the night and disturbing a neighbourhood in ITI Layout, Bandepalya, Southeast Bengaluru.

Based on a complaint filed by animal welfare officer K B Harish, the Bandepalya police have booked 10 to 15 unidentified people near the Ayyappa Swamy temple in ITI Layout.

According to the police, the stray kept barking through the night of June 6, following which about 10-15 people gathered with wooden logs and rods. They clubbed the dog to death on June 7. The police have booked the accused under IPC section 428 — mischief by killing or maiming an animal.