Student steals over a dozen projectors, devices from engineering college in Bengaluru

A final-year BTech student is accused of stealing projectors and other expensive electronic gadgets from the college over several months. He allegedly sold some of the devices to shopkeepers on Avenue Road.

The student of aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering lifted the equipment from various departments/branches of BMS College of Engineering, Bull Temple Road, and carted them away in a bag.

Police have booked him for theft by dwelling and criminal intimidation. They plan to summon him and his father for questioning.

The administration caught the student last November. He confessed to selling some of the devices to shopkeepers on Avenue Road and said the rest were in his hostel room. He promised to return them. While he handed over four projectors and some other devices, the college brought the matter to his father’s attention. The father requested the college not to file a police complaint in view of his academic future.

The college authorities agreed on the condition that he would return all the stolen devices and take the transfer certificate (TC).

While the student and his father agreed, they didn’t keep the promise. The father delayed taking the TC and recently asked college management to allow his son to take the exam.

When the management refused, he allegedly threatened to file a police complaint stating that the college had taken away his son’s laptop, mobile phone and other belongings. He also sent emails to principal@bmsce.ac.in, warning of legal action and going to the press.

Principal Muralidhara S said he was left with no option but to file a police complaint. He asked the police to recover the stolen valuables and take action against the student and his father for threatening the management. While DH could not reach Muralidhar for comment, he told the police the student was yet to return nine projectors and other gadgets. Their total value is around Rs 4.5 lakh.