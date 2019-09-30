Theatre owner booked for ‘deafening’ sound system

The owner of Murali Gokula Theatre, Mathikere, has been booked for playing a deafening sound system during the screening of a Telugu film on September 24.

Santosh Patil, a constable from the Yeshwantpur police station, was patrolling the streets when he noticed that loud sound was being blared from the cinema.

When he went inside to check, he found that large loudspeakers were being used for the film screening.

Patil found the music “ear-splitting” and disturbing the neighbours and the public at large. He asked the theatre manager, Ramesh, to produce the necessary papers for playing loud music but there were none.

Patil took up the matter with the higher-ups and a case was subsequently opened under IPC section 290 (public nuisance). Police seized the sound system and summoned the theatre owner, Murali, for questioning.